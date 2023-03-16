S’pore, Indonesia to cooperate on energy, sustainability, health; ties in ‘excellent order’: PM Lee

SINGAPORE – Singapore and Indonesia are ready to cooperate in new areas, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Thursday as both countries inked a slate of agreements in areas such as energy, sustainability, health and human capital development.

“Our bilateral relations are in excellent order,” he said at the Singapore-Indonesia Leaders’ Retreat, where he met Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

“We are ready to break new ground in fresh areas of cooperation that are deep, multifaceted, forward-looking, and mutually beneficial and will make a difference to future generations,” PM Lee added.

The two South-east Asian neighbours signed six agreements, covering emerging areas such as the digital economy, sustainability and human capital development, and traditional areas such as security, health and finance.

Among the agreements is one that will establish the Singapore-Indonesia Tech-X Programme for young technology professionals from Singapore and Indonesia to work in each other’s countries for up to a year.

The tie-up will benefit professionals under 30 who graduated from any of the six autonomous universities in Singapore, and those from 11 universities in Indonesia, such as the University of Indonesia and the Bandung Institute of Technology.

PM Lee said the cooperation between both countries in the technology space will also strengthen Asean collaboration in the sector, including on the Digital Economy Framework Agreement, to establish a seamless digital trade ecosystem under Indonesia’s Asean chairmanship.

Another agreement commits both countries to work on cross-border electricity trading projects, and facilitates investments in Indonesia to develop renewable energy manufacturing, such as the production of solar cells and battery energy storage systems.

This is a win-win outcome, said PM Lee.

Mr Widodo, referring to the agreements signed, said he welcomed the outcome of the retreat.

He noted the interest among Singapore investors in the development of Nusantara, Indonesia’s new capital city in East Kalimantan.

PM Lee said Singapore is happy to support Mr Widodo’s vision for a “green” and “smart” Nusantara and will contribute towards knowledge sharing, and joint research and development activities.

To this end, an agreement was signed on Thursday between Singapore’s Centre for Liveable Cities and the Nusantara National Capital Authority for knowledge sharing, capacity building, and research to support the planning and development of a smart and sustainable city.