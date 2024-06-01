S’pore and HK police join forces to produce ‘Honey Money’ anti-scam video

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Hong Kong Police Force have collaborated on an advisory video about online scams and how to avoid falling victim.
The video, with the description “Honey Money”, was posted on both the forces’ social media channels on May 30.
In the clip, off-duty policemen Felix Lai and Kelwin Tan are strolling along their respective city’s waterfront, are catching up over video call, chatting in Cantonese and English.
Singapore’s Assistant Superintendent Tan notices someone crying near Hong Kong Senior Inspector Lai, who goes to check on him after they end the call.
The man tells Senior Inspector Lai that he recently got to know a woman over WhatsApp who had claimed to want to build a future with him. On her suggestion, he downloaded an investment app that appeared to be raking in profits for him.
“But as I was about to collect my money, I realised I couldn’t withdraw a single dollar. I’ve lost all my savings. I’m too ashamed to face my family,” the man tells the Hong Kong policeman.
The video then cuts to the policemen, now in uniform, highlighting the rampancy of scams globally and in Singapore.
ASP Tan then urges people in Singapore who suspect they have fallen prey to scams to visit www.scamalert.sg or call Singapore’s Anti-Scam helpline on 1800-722-6688.
SPF’s Facebook post also has some advice:
- Add the ScamShield app and security features.
- Check for scam signs and with official sources.
- Tell the authorities, family and friends about scam encounters.
In May, The Straits Times reported that the police and banks in Singapore, together with Hong Kong police, foiled a “technical support” scam and recovered more than $370,000 for a 70-year-old victim.
Singapore and Hong Kong police also crippled a syndicate that cheated 400 victims of almost $5 million in job scams, reported ST in March 2022.
Despite numerous media reports and warnings by the authorities about scams, the number of cases in Singapore hit a record high of 46,563 reported cases in 2023, with victims losing $651.8 million.
Victims of internet love scams lost a total of about $39.8 million in 913 reported cases in 2023, and a total of about $35.7 million in 868 reported cases in 2022, according to the figures released by the police in February.