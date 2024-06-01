S’pore and HK police join forces to produce ‘Honey Money’ anti-scam video

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Hong Kong Police Force have collaborated on an advisory video about online scams and how to avoid falling victim.

The video, with the description “Honey Money”, was posted on both the forces’ social media channels on May 30.

In the clip, off-duty policemen Felix Lai and Kelwin Tan are strolling along their respective city’s waterfront, are catching up over video call, chatting in Cantonese and English.

Singapore’s Assistant Superintendent Tan notices someone crying near Hong Kong Senior Inspector Lai, who goes to check on him after they end the call.

The man tells Senior Inspector Lai that he recently got to know a woman over WhatsApp who had claimed to want to build a future with him. On her suggestion, he downloaded an investment app that appeared to be raking in profits for him.

“But as I was about to collect my money, I realised I couldn’t withdraw a single dollar. I’ve lost all my savings. I’m too ashamed to face my family,” the man tells the Hong Kong policeman.

The video then cuts to the policemen, now in uniform, highlighting the rampancy of scams globally and in Singapore.