Rwanda's path to progress similar to the one taken by Singapore: President Kagame

SINGAPORE - Rwanda has achieved success by following in Singapore's footsteps and investing in people, making prudent policy choices, and adopting innovative methods, said Rwanda's President Paul Kagame.

That is why Singapore's story of building a successful nation continues to be relevant for his country, he added.

During a public lecture on developments in Rwanda at the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) on Friday, Mr Kagame, who is on a working visit to Singapore, said his country's development was not an automatic process that can be taken for granted but an example for other nations that they too can achieve progress regardless of their starting point.

The lecture is part of the flagship NTU Majulah Lecture series, where eminent speakers are invited to share their insights about global topics that are relevant to Singapore.

President Kagame also shared updates about new developments in his country.

He said: "Since the pandemic, like Singapore, Rwanda is working on a vaccine and medicine manufacturing hub. Next year, the first mRNA vaccine facility will be launched by German pharmaceutical company BioNTech in Kigali."

When completed, it will be the first mRNA vaccine plant in Africa.

The Rwandan President said that his country, while able to achieve groundbreaking feats today, had to emergefrom the ashes of its past to develop to its current state.

He spoke of his country's journey since the 1994 genocide, in which some 800,000 people, mainly from the Tutsi minority, were killed and public institutions destroyed.

He said: "All Rwandans could aspire to was simply to survive. Charting a pathway to prosperity seemed to be a preposterous dream. We still have a long way to go, but our country has been fundamentally transformed for the better."

Rwanda, a nation of over 12 million people in central Africa, boasts years of sturdy economic growth, pristine and well-lit streets, general sense of order and safety, intolerance for corruption and abundance of greenery.

Mr Kagame explained that the progress was a result of three factors: innovation around national unity and social cohesion, inclusive citizen-oriented governance and prioritising technology.

Partnerships with foreign establishments have helped too such as a recent Memorandum of Understanding with NTU inked in June 2021.

In his speech on Friday, NTU president Subra Suresh said: "NTU is pleased to partner with Rwanda and to share our experience in education, innovation, digital transformation, human resource development and capacity building."

Mr Kagame also touched on Singaporeans who have put down roots in Rwanda, noting that he is "happy to have a number of dynamic young Singaporean entrepreneurs living and working in Rwanda and making important contributions."