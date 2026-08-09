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The run saw participants start their journey near Lentor MRT station at 10pm on Aug 8, and end at Bright Hill MRT station on the morning of Aug 9.

SINGAPORE – Hoping to create new memories with her son, 61-year-old Ho Yin Yin opted for an unconventional way to celebrate National Day – sweating it out on a 61km run.

The mother of two , who works in finance in the life sciences industry , was among 195 runners from 10 countries who signed up to trail the route on the UTSG 61 Merlion Head Strava Art run, which outlined the distinctive Lion Head national symbol.

Organised by Mountain Goat Running Group , the run saw participants start their journey near Lentor MRT station at 10pm on Aug 8 , and end at Bright Hill MRT station on the morning of Aug 9 .

This is the second year the group has organised the event, said Ament Chia , who was one of the lead runners. Its first iteration originated as a celebration for SG60 in 2025, and drew 100 participants .

“The Merlion symbolises strength, courage, and excellence which aligns with the values of our trail running group,” said Chia.

This year, the group charged a participation fee between $20 and $65 for the non-profit event, mostly to recover operational costs.

Of the 195 registrants – aged between 21 and 69 – about 65 per cent, or 126 runners , were Singaporean.

The oldest among the runners this year was Wong Sek Fong, who turns 70 in November. This was the second time he participated in the run.

Having only discovered the 2025 edition online on the day it was slated to begin, the retiree – a former fabrication worker in Hong Kong – joined at the eleventh hour, leaving him feeling rushed and unprepared. He has since been eyeing the 2026 iteration.

Wong started running marathons when he was about 50 years old , and later began branching into trail running.

He has completed nearly 7 0 marathons, about 20 100km runs , and other races of varying distances, he told The Straits Times on Aug 7.

He keeps fit by walking two to three hours in the morning half the week , sometimes with a little jog.

“Now I participate in races mainly for fun, with a group of like-minded friends to run or hike, and travel in interesting places we’ve never been before,” he said.

For Ho, the run was a novel experience.

Though having participated in running events together with her son for a decade now, this was her first time joining one specifically to celebrate National Day.

The avid runner, who recorded her longest distance of 100km in 2019 , told ST on Aug 7 that she found it “meaningful to complete a route that represents our country, especially during the National Day weekend”.

“For me, exercise has given me more than physical fitness,” she said, adding that outdoor activities have widened her social circle.

“I hope this experience will remind me to continue enjoying what I love while I am still able to do it.”

The 61km run marked a new personal milestone in distance for her son, Daryl Pui, 30 .

Ho Yin Yin has been participating in running events together with her son, Daryl Pui, since 2016. PHOTO: HO YIN YIN

Having begun treating his running more earnestly in 2023 , Pui started to venture more into trail running only in 2026.

With the help of his mother, he has since been introduced to more long-distance running events, with tougher terrains, he said.

In this aspect, Pui, who works as a financial consultant, credits her as a “good role model”.

“Seeing her remain active over the years has definitely influenced the way I look at exercise,” he said, adding that he hopes more people will be encouraged to exercise with their parents – an activity he believes that, no matter how small, can be meaningful.

On the run commemorating National Day, he said: “I’m really proud of my mum for completing the 61km safely. It was a tough run, but I’m happy we got to finish it together and create another special memory.”

Franz Classnitz, 37 , was among three Germans who signed up for the run.

The R&D programme manager learnt about the event through the local running community, which he has been a part of since 2025.

He moved to Singapore in 2021, and picked up running in 2024 , after a health check produced suboptimal results.

“I joined because it’s a unique way to celebrate Singapore’s birthday – combining endurance with national pride,” he said.

Usually, he celebrates the occasion by watching the parade and fireworks with friends.

This year, he opted for a challenge.

“It’s both a personal milestone and a way to honour the country I now call home,” he said.

“It was a great experience, with a great team and great people. I’m proud and grateful to have been part of it. Happy Birthday, Singapore!”