RSAF, SIA Engineering Company take delivery of sustainable aviation fuel

SINGAPORE - The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) and the Singapore Airlines Engineering Company (SIAEC) have taken delivery of the first shipment of sustainable aviation fuel amid an effort to reduce emissions from the aviation sector.

Oil and gas giant Shell said on Thursday (Feb 17) that it had just delivered the fuel to RSAF and SIAEC, thus becoming the first supplier of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to Singapore.

It said the fuel supplied is made from waste products and sustainable feedstocks blended with conventional fuel.

Ms Doris Tan, head of Shell Aviation in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East, said the firm was unable to disclose more details about the deals due to commercial sensitivity.

Shell also said in a statement on Thursday morning that it has completed the upgrading of its Singapore facility to enable the blending of sustainable aviation fuel.

It said that this will make distribution of the fuel in the region more effective. and contribute to quicker decarbonisation of the aviation sector.

SIAEC said in a statement later on Thursday that it had conducted a successful trial using sustainable aviation fuel for engine tests. The tests were conducted on a Rolls-Royce engine model used to power the Airbus A380 planes.

They showed that engines that were running with 38 per cent blended sustainable aviation fuel produced 32 per cent lower carbon emissions compared to conventional fossil jet fuel.

Such sustainable aviation fuel is approved for use in aircraft operating today only when blended in a ratio of up to 50 per cent with conventional jet fuel.

The developments come just days after Singapore Airlines said all its flights will begin using SAF from the third quarter of this year - also a first for the national carrier.

Under the one-year pilot, Finnish energy giant Neste will provide ExxonMobil with 1.25 million litres of undiluted fuel made from waste materials, which the oil and gas company will then blend and deliver to Changi Airport, reducing carbon emissions by about 2,500 tonnes.

In a further boost to SAF efforts here, Neste said on Thursday it will further expand its operations to include a research and development centre in Science Park II in Buona Vista.

It already has a refinery for SAF made from used cooking oil and waste animal fats. The new centre should help diversify its raw materials.

Neste plans to hire about 40 researchers and other professionals for it by 2025. The centre will be operational next year.