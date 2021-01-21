Royal Caribbean cruise returns to S'pore 7 hours early due to medical emergency

SINGAPORE - Passengers of Quantum of the Seas have had their cruises to nowhere cut short once again.

The Royal Caribbean cruise ship returned to Singapore on Wednesday night (Jan 20), seven hours ahead of schedule, after a passenger fell ill at sea.

This was due to a medical condition unrelated to Covid-19, said the company on Thursday morning.

Upon arrival, the guest was taken to the hospital immediately, it added.

The ship was originally due to arrive back in Singapore at 6am on Thursday.

On Dec 9, the same ship turned back on the third day of a four day voyage after an elderly passenger on board tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 83-year-old man had taken a mandatory Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test prior to boarding, and was tested negative. He later reported to the on-board medical centre with diarrhoea and took another PCR test as part of on-board protocols. This test had returnerd a positive result.

Hours after the ship returned here, the man was found negative for the infection in two further tests.