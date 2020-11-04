Robinsons closure: 3 mattress companies to fulfil orders which have been paid in full

SINGAPORE - Customers who ordered mattresses from three brands - Simmons, Sealy and King Koil - from Robinsons and have paid in full can expect them to be delivered.

In separate statements on Wednesday (Nov 4), the three mattress makers said they would honour the orders, despite Robinsons' failure to pay them.

While Simmons and King Koil said they would make the deliveries with no extra charge, Sealy customers will have to pay a $50 delivery fee.

All three mattress makers said they will contact each customer shortly to arrange for the deliveries.

A Simmons spokesman said for customers who have made deposits or partial payments to Robinsons, it will absorb the payments and contact these customers "as soon as possible" to advise them on their balance payments and how their orders might be fulfilled.

A statement posted on King Koil Singapore's Facebook page also said the company will absorb the amounts which customers have paid in deposits or partial payments.

On its part, Sealy said it will contact customers who have either paid deposits or made partial payments to Robinsons for its beds to fulfil the orders.

Sealy added that "hundreds" of customers had paid Robinsons in full, but it did not receive payment from Robinsons to supply or deliver the mattresses.

A spokesman for a fourth mattress maker, Serta, said it will make an announcement relating to its Robinsons orders by Thursday (Nov 5) morning.

On Monday (Nov 2), the consumer watchdog here said it had received 20 complaints about Robinsons between last Friday (Oct 30) - when its liquidation was announced - and 4pm on Monday.

Of these, 18 were from customers seeking a refund for mattresses they had pre-paid Robinsons in full for future delivery, said the Consumers Association of Singapore (Case).

The mattresses cost between $2,299 and $6,149.

Two other complaints were related to changes in how Robinsons vouchers could be used. The vouchers can now be used only if the customer spends at least twice the voucher's amount, said a document on liquidator's KordaMentha's website.

Case said that consumers who have paid by credit card and wish to get back their pre-payments or deposits can file a chargeback request with their banks within 120 days of the transaction.

It also advised consumers seeking refunds from Robinsons to file a proof of debt with the liquidators if they cannot get satisfactory recourse from the company.

Robinsons' closure of its last two Singapore stores at The Heeren and Raffles City Shopping Centre comes after 162 years of its operations here.

The retailer said the decision to liquidate was prompted by a range of factors, including changing consumer tastes and cost pressures such as rent.