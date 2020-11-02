Hundreds of e-mails from jittery Robinsons customers over mattresses paid for, but not yet delivered

SINGAPORE - Many customers have raised concerns over mattresses they bought from department store Robinsons that have yet to be delivered, since the retailer said last Friday (Oct 30) that it was shuttering its remaining two stores here.

Robinsons' appointed liquidator KordaMentha told The Straits Times on Tuesday (Nov 2) that it has received over 300 e-mails to date regarding this issue since last Friday.

Separately, Singapore's consumer watchdog has received 20 complaints about the retailer.

Most of the complaints - 18 - relate to consumers seeking a refund for mattresses they pre-paid Robinsons in full for future delivery, said the Consumers Association of Singapore (Case).

The mattresses cost between $2,299 and $6,149.

Robinsons had said that it had decided to liquidate its Heeren and Raffles City stores due to factors such as changing consumer tastes and cost pressures including rent.

Liquidator KordaMentha will take control of Robinsons' assets and assess the options to realise value to maximise returns to creditors.

Many customers who purchased mattresses, including housewife Julie Loh, want answers.

Ms Loh, 54, had bought two Tempur mattresses from Robinsons in July last year.

Last Friday, Tempur told her to get a refund from Robinsons and to then pay it separately before it would deliver her mattresses.

This came as a shock to Ms Loh because she had been informed by Tempur just three days earlier that her mattresses would be delivered to her home on Tuesday.

"Why penalise me when it should be between Tempur and Robinsons?" said a frustrated Ms Loh.

Robinsons said on Sunday that mattress companies have ceased delivering mattresses to customers on the basis that they have not been paid and are unsecured creditors.

Acknowledging customers' concerns, the retailer said: "We are scheduling meetings with mattress suppliers on an urgent basis to try and resolve the current situation which is negatively impacting our customers."

The retailer said affected customers would be notified once the matter is resolved.

KordaMentha said that seven mattress suppliers are involved and it is scheduling meetings with them, with the first starting on Tuesday.

But at least one supplier, Simmons, is claiming that it is "also a victim of this liquidation" as the monies paid by customers to Robinsons have not been paid to the supplier.

According to Simmons, Robinsons' standard practice is to pay the suppliers a few weeks after the latter have delivered the goods.

"Hence, the meeting with the liquidators is important to know the next steps," Simmons said.

Affected customers can e-mail their mattress receipts here.

Case said that consumers who have paid by credit card and wish to get back their pre-payments or deposits can file a chargeback request with their banks within 120 days of the transaction.

Meanwhile, the consumer watchdog said that of the 20 complaints it got against Robinsons, two were about changes in how Robinsons vouchers could be used. Customers were told the vouchers can be used only for purchases at least double the value of the vouchers.