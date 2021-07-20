River Valley High School death: Counselling posts, helplines open for those affected

SINGAPORE - Students, their families and teachers affected by the death of a 13-year-old River Valley High School (RVHS) student will be provided with psychological support.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (July 20), Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said it is the Ministry of Education's (MOE) top priority.

He added that RVHS students and staff will have access to MOE and school counsellors trained in trauma management over the next few days. They will be stationed at the school.

MOE has also reached out to staff and students affected by the incident.

Parents who feel that their children may need additional support can also alert their teachers and schools.

"For the longer term, we will continue to keep a close eye on students and staff who are still traumatised or show prolonged distress symptoms, and will refer them to professional help as necessary. We will work closely with the relevant healthcare agencies and hospitals to render further support," said Mr Chan.

He added: "As shown by the courage and resilience of the staff and students at RVHS, we will continue to stand strong, on this journey to recovery."

Mr Chan, who changed his Facebook profile picture to a black-and-white image of the RVHS logo on Monday night, urged the public to refrain from speculation, and to respect the privacy of the affected families, students and staff.

"Let us remain calm and get through this together by showing solidarity, compassion and care for one another," he wrote.

On Tuesday morning, the 16-year-old alleged assailant was charged with murder.

The boy will be remanded at Changi Medical Centre for psychiatric observation and is scheduled to be in court next on Aug 10.

Those found guilty of murder can receive the death penalty. However, those aged below 18 will not get the death sentence but could be given life imprisonment instead.

Helplines

National CARE Hotline: 1800 202 6868

Fei Yue's Live Chat Counselling Service: ec2.sg website

TOUCHline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252

More resources: Stayprepared.sg website