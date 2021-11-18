Risk of flash floods in several areas, including Pasir Panjang, Dunearn Road

SINGAPORE - There is a risk of flash floods occurring in several areas in Singapore after heavy rain on Thursday (Nov 18) filled drains and canals to near full capacity, the PUB warned.

In social media posts, the national water agency said water levels in drains and canals had reached 90 per cent in Pasir Panjang and Commonwealth Drive at around 8.20am.

PUB had earlier said that heavy rains were expected in many parts of Singapore from 8.30am to 10.30am on Thursday.

Water levels had risen past 90 per cent in Jalan Boon Lay and Clementi Road as at 8.30am.

Hillcrest Road, which is near National Junior College, and Dunearn Road, near Sime Darby Centre, also saw water levels rise past 90 per cent.

The Meteorological Service Singapore said earlier that wet weather is expected to continue for the rest of November, with thundery afternoon showers forecast on most days during this period, which will extend into the evening on a few days.

Due to the prevailing winds, the showers could be especially intense on one or two days, said the Meteorological Service Singapore.

While the second half of November is not expected to be as wet as the first, the overall rainfall for the month is forecast to be above average in most parts of Singapore.

Daily temperatures should range between 24 deg C and 33 deg C on most days, and may reach 34 deg C on some days when there is less cloud cover.

The first half of the month saw thundery afternoon showers over the island on most days.

On Nov 4, converging winds and strong solar heating of land areas led to intense rain over Singapore, with the highest daily precipitation of 118.2mm recorded for the first half of the month in Sembawang.

Neo Pee Teck Lane / Pasir Panjang Rd:Water level falls below 90%. High Flood Risk..09:05:42 #SGFlood — PUB (@PUBsingapore) November 18, 2021

Flash Flood on Pasir Panjang Road (towards Neo Pee Teck Lane) after Clementi Road — LTATrafficNews (@LTAtrafficnews) November 18, 2021

Despite the rain, there were five days in the first two weeks of November on which the daily maximum temperature reached 34 deg C or higher. The highest daily maximum temperature of 34.8 deg C was recorded in Paya Lebar on Nov 14.

The lowest temperature was recorded on Nov 12 in Newton, dropping to a low of 22.1 deg C.