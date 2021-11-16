Wet weather to continue in Singapore for the rest of November

SINGAPORE - The wet weather is expected to continue for the rest of November, said the weatherman on Tuesday (Nov 16).

Thundery afternoon showers are forecast on most days during this period, and will extend into the evening on a few days.

Due to the prevailing winds, the showers could be especially intense on one or two days, said Meteorological Service Singapore.

While the second half of November is not expected to be as wet as the first, the overall rainfall for the month is forecast to be above average over most parts of Singapore.

Daily temperatures should range between 24 deg C and 33 deg C on most days, and may reach 34 deg C on some days when there is less cloud cover.

The first half of the month saw thundery afternoon showers over the island on most days.

On Nov 4, converging winds and strong solar heating of land areas led to intense rain over Singapore, with the highest daily precipitation for the first half of the month of 118.2mm recorded at Sembawang.

Despite the rain, there were five days in the first two weeks of November on which the daily maximum temperature reached 34 deg C or higher. The highest daily maximum temperature of 34.8 deg C was recorded at Paya Lebar on Nov 14.

The lowest temperature was recorded on Nov 12 at Newton, dropping to a low of 22.1 deg C.