Rice crops under threat: Lawrence Wong

Published
1 hour ago

The world's largest scientific conference on rice opened yesterday at Marina Bay Sands, bringing together 1,500 participants from 40 nations, including scientists, government officials and representatives from organisations such as the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organisation.

The International Rice Congress, also known as the "Olympics of Rice Science", runs every four years and is being held in Singapore for the first time.

At the opening, Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong said production of the crop is facing major problems, such as slow growth and climate change, which could increase its price by more than 30 per cent by 2050.

