World's largest rice science conference opens in Singapore, to discuss challenges facing rice production

SINGAPORE - The production of rice, one of the world's most important crops, is facing major problems like slow growth and climate change, which could increase the price of rice by more than 30 per cent by 2050.

"We need major changes to our rice and food production systems, to make them more resilient to weather disruptions, and also reduce their emissions and their impact on the environment," said Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong on Monday (Oct 15).

Speaking at the opening of the International Rice Congress, Mr Wong said that although Singapore is a rice consumer instead of a producer, the country has turned its limited land space to experiment with more productive farming methods.

"After all, necessity is the mother of invention," said Mr Wong, who is also Second Minister for Finance, citing examples of urban farming that produce more rice with less land.

The congress, also called the "Olympics of Rice Science", is the world's largest scientific conference on rice.

This year's conference, organised by the International Rice Research Institute and Agri-food and Veterinary Authority, brings together 1,500 participants from 40 countries, including scientists, government officials and representatives from international organisations like the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

Ms Kundhavi Kadiresan, FAO assistant director-general and regional representative for Asia and the Pacific, said: "The world is changing rapidly, and the future world rice economy will look much different than it does today.

"Diets are changing towards fish, meat, fruits and vegetables, although rice will remain the foundation of Asian diets, especially for the poor."

Mr Wong said that all countries need to come together to overcome the vast challenges in rice's future. "Agriculture can and must be part of the solution to tackling climate change. We must intensify our research, enterprise and collaboration efforts to transform rice and agricultural production methods," he said.

The congress, held at Marina Bay Sands, runs until Wednesday.