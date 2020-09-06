Repeat offender among six F&B, beauty businesses fined for flouting Covid-19 safety rules

SINGAPORE - Five restaurants and a beauty salon have been fined for breaching safe management measures, following a sweep by Enterprise Singapore (ESG) last month.

New Udon Thai Food at Golden Mile Complex was fined $2,000 for failing to ensure 1m spacing between groups of diners, its second infringement since June.

King of Fried Rice and Leng Saap @ Rot Fai Market at Golden Mile Tower and Little Myanmar Restaurant and Yanant Thit at Peninsula Plaza were fined $1,000 each for the same offence.

Beauty salon Mei Mei Beauty at People's Park Complex was also fined $1,000 after it was found to be offering threading services where the thread was held in the beautician's mouth. This practice is currently disallowed, ESG said in a statement on Sunday (Sept 6).

If these businesses continue to flout the rules, they may face higher fines, suspension and even court charges, the agency warned.

Under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act, first-time offenders may be fined up to $10,000 and jailed for up to six months, while repeat offences may incur a fine of up to $20,000 and imprisonment of up to 12 months.

ESG urged firms to play their part in keeping staff and customers safe amid the Covid-19 pandemic, such as by intervening when groups of customers intermingle.

Members of the public should also be socially responsible and comply with the measures put in place at establishments, it said.

Diners should limit gatherings to five, avoid mixing with other groups and put their masks back on as soon as they have finished their meal, ESG said.