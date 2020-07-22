How rules on social gatherings have changed since circuit breaker

Social gatherings were banned under circuit breaker rules to curb the spread of Covid-19. The ban continued in phase one of the economic reopening, but was eased with phase two on June 19. Here is a look at how the rules have changed:

CIRCUIT BREAKER: APRIL 7 TILL JUNE 1

All social gatherings - such as private parties and social get-togethers with friends, family members and relatives not within the same household - were prohibited.

Gatherings at home, public spaces such as Housing Board void decks and parks were also banned.

An individual was allowed to visit another person's home under only three situations: delivering essential goods or services, providing help to a senior citizen or a person with disability, and seeking or rendering help in an emergency.

PHASE ONE: JUNE 2 TO 18

Social gatherings and non-essential activities were still banned.

But the rules were eased slightly to allow people to visit their parents or grandparents living elsewhere. Each household could receive up to only two visitors - who must live together in another house - once a day.

PHASE TWO: JUNE 19 TILL THE PRESENT

Rules were further relaxed to allow small group gatherings of up to five people. Each household may receive up to five visitors per day.

This meant that groups of up to five people can also meet outside of homes, such as at restaurants for meals. But they should practise safe distancing and avoid mixing between different groups.

Toh Ting Wei