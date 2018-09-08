Repealing or amending Section 377A is a matter for Parliament: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE - Whether Section 377A will be repealed or amended will be a matter for Parliament to decide, said Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam on Saturday (Sept 8), a day after he first spoke about the issue.

He added that depending on the legislation, public opinion is "often relevant" during public policymaking in Parliament. Section 377A is the law that criminalises consensual sex between adult men.

India's Supreme Court had on Thursday ruled that homosexuality was not a crime, in a decision that decriminalised Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code.

The minister was speaking to the media on Saturday about the Indian Supreme Court statement that the constitutionality of the law does not depend on public opinion on the sidelines of a Ministry of Home Affairs event.

Mr Shanmugam said that "that is the jurisprudential approach that many Courts around the world, including Singapore, take".

"What the public thinks, whether it's a majority view or minority view, these are usually not considerations. You look at the law and you compare it against the Constitution," he added.

However, when it comes to whether a piece of legislation should be amended or repealed, that would be a matter for the Executive and the Parliament, he added. In Singapore, the Executive comprises the Cabinet.

"The Executive proposes and Parliament decides, and usually, depending on the legislation, public opinion can be relevant," he said.

When asked whether Section 377A can be challenged again in Singapore courts, Mr Shanmugam said: "Technically, it is possible for people to bring a challenge and there are rules, jurisprudence on how such challenges will be dealt with by the Courts."

A legal challenge to strike down Section 377A failed in 2014, when the highest court in Singapore rejected arguments that the provision contravened the Constitution. Gay couple Gary Lim, 46, and Kenneth Chee, 38, as well as Mr Tan Eng Hong, 51, had said the provision was discriminatory and should be declared void by the court.

On Thursday, veteran Singapore diplomat Tommy Koh had called for Singapore's gay community to challenge Section 377A, following India's scrapping of the same British colonial-era legislation. Professor Koh had made the comment in a Facebook post by Professor Simon Chesterman, dean of the Faculty of Law at the National University of Singapore, about the ruling.

Mr Shanmugam had said on Friday that Singapore society has to decide which direction it wants to go on the issue of Section 377A.

He said: "(In Singapore) if you look at this issue, it is a deeply split society. The majority are opposed to any change to section 377A, they are opposed to removing it."

However, he said a "growing minority" want to have it repealed. "The Government is in the middle," he added.