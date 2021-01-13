Registration for MOE kindergartens to open in February

SINGAPORE - Registration for the 2022 school year at 43 Ministry of Education (MOE) kindergartens will open from 9am on Feb 5 to 4pm on Feb 9, said MOE on Wednesday (Jan 13).

There were 29MOE kindergartens in 2019 and 36 last year. The Education ministry aims to be operating at least 60 kindergartens by 2025.

Registration is open to Singapore citizens and permanent residents born between Jan 2 2017 and Jan 1 2018. It will be carried out online at the MOE kindergarten website (www.moe.gov.sg/mk).

Results will be released on Mar 31.

To disseminate information to parents amid Covid-19 restrictions, MOE will be holding a centralised virtual open house for the kindergartens through Zoom on Jan 30, from 10am to 1pm.

"Interested parents will have the opportunity to learn more about MOE kindergarten's curriculum, programme, facilities and other offerings before selecting their preferred kindergarten," said MOE in its Wednesday statement.

Sign-ups for the open house are open until Jan 28 at: https://form.gov.sg/#!/5fcf3558454d0100111ab591

MOE has emphasised that the three major mother tongue languages - Chinese, Malay and Tamil - are offered at these kindergartens.

"All MOE kindergartens offer the three mother tongue languages to encourage bilingualism in the early years and help lay a strong foundation for language learning in the later years," it said.

The MOE kindergarten programme started in 2014.