Scammers impersonating polytechnic staff target IT equipment and accessories companies

SINGAPORE – IT equipment and accessories businesses have been targeted recently by scammers impersonating polytechnic staff, who trick the firms into placing orders and making advance payments to fake suppliers, the police said on Thursday.

These scammers place orders with businesses through calls or text messages, requesting for goods to be delivered on short notice.

When the victims do not have the stock to fulfil the request, the scammers provide the contact details of fake suppliers.

The scammers also send forged screenshots indicating that the initial deposits for these orders have been transferred to the victim’s bank account.

Victims then contact the fake supplier, place orders for the items, and make full payments via PayNow.

They realise they have been scammed only when no payments are made to their bank accounts or when the scammers can no longer be contacted.

“When dealing with new suppliers, avoid making payments or deposits in advance. Arrange to meet the supplier and pay only upon delivery of the goods,” the police advised.

“If there is a need to make payment without meet-up, pay to a verified business account only. Search online for reviews of suppliers to establish their legitimacy before committing to a purchase.”

The police also urged business owners to check for scam signs with official sources, such as by calling the anti-scam hotline on 1800-722-6688.

They advised businesses to stay vigilant and to take precautionary measures such as installing the ScamShield App and setting security features on Internet banking transactions.

There were 22,339 scam cases reported from January to June 2023, a 64.5 per cent increase from the 13,576 cases during the same period in 2022.

More than half, or 55 per cent, of victims lost up to $2,000.

However, the total amount victims lost in the first half of 2023 dipped slightly to $334.5 million, from $342.1 million during the same period in 2022.