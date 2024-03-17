Received an offer for your listed item? Beware of clickable links from buyers

The signs of a scam are not apparent because sellers are under the impression of receiving, rather than sending money. At the outset, it seems like a smooth transaction.

This could lower the defences of the potential victims, says Mr Jeffrey Chin, deputy director of the Scam Public Education Office, Operations Department, SPF.

“Scammers are known to exploit vulnerabilities in human psychology,” he explains. “We tend to fall prey when we are not alert, have a ‘it won’t happen to me’ mindset or do not take sufficient measures to protect ourselves.”

Mr Chin adds: “(Scammers) may also pressure victims to give an urgent response, so victims do not have time to think through the dire consequences of their actions.”

To tackle the increase in fake buyer phishing scams, a Carousell spokesman told The Straits Times that the online marketplace is using data science models to detect “high-risk situations in chats” and quickly block messages or suspend suspicious users.

Users are encouraged to keep their conversations on the app, as the platform has systems in place to detect fraudulent behaviour, the spokesman added.

“They can also use the ‘Buy’ button (for our on-platform secure payment) so that sellers and buyers don’t need to exchange personal or payment information (when transacting).”