Reach poll shows most Singaporeans complied with circuit breaker measures to stem spread of Covid-19

SINGAPORE - Most Singaporeans have complied with safe distancing measures since circuit breaker measures were introduced on April 7, according to an online survey by government feedback agency Reach.

Only a small minority said they did not take the measures seriously, the feedback agency said in a statement on Monday (April 20).

Nearly 90 per cent said they wear a face mask when they go out even though they are well. More than 80 per cent said they consciously keep a safe distance from others when they are out of the house.

The survey was conducted between April 9 and 13, before it became mandatory on April 14 to wear masks when leaving one's home.

More than 8 in 10 also said they were not gathering with people they do not live with, other than for work.

At the time of the survey, 8 per cent of the 1,015 respondents said they did not see a need to wear a face mask and 5 per cent said they did not see a need to keep a safe distance from others.

Only 4 per cent said they made social visits to family and friends or met other people for recreational purposes.

The survey involved Singapore residents aged 15 and older. The poll results were weighted to be representative of Singapore's general population.

About 70 per cent also said they were coping well with the measures.

But 19 per cent said they felt impacted and had difficulty coping.

Some of the concerns of this group included not being able to go out, financial constraints owing to loss of income, or work disruptions due to, for example, having to balance childcare needs and work.

Reach chairman Sam Tan, who is also an MP for Radin Mas single-member constituency, said Singaporeans have had to make significant changes to the way they live during these challenging times.

He added that he was heartened that the vast majority of Singaporeans are complying seriously with the circuit breaker measures to protect themselves and the country.

"I urge those who have yet to come on board... to do so, for the safety of our community," he said.

"This period has not been easy for many, so do remember to reach out to your family and friends virtually.

"Those who need help to cope can call the National Care Hotline. Let's get through this together."

