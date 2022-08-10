Rare McLaren Elva flown in from US among supercars in photo shoot at the Padang

SINGAPORE - Adding to the shine on Sunday night (Aug 7) at the Padang were 38 supercars gathered for a colourful photo shoot under the city's lights.

In the line-up were rare high-performance sports cars such as the Koenigsegg Agera RS Genesis, which can cover more than 127m a second, and the open-top McLaren Elva, which was specially flown in.

The Padang is the latest landmark chosen for the annual photo shoot organised by supercar enthusiast club Scuderia FSG, which marks its 11th anniversary this year. The club's previous photo shoot destinations included a private hangar in Seletar Airbase and Pasir Panjang Power Station.

Scuderia FSG vice-president Kevin Lim, 41, said the photo shoot at the Padang was a special occasion for the club's members, with it taking place so close to the nation's 57th birthday.

"I think what struck me the most was the significance of the place, as well as how beautiful the backdrop looked," he added.

The Padang, which was officially gazetted as Singapore's 75th national monument on Tuesday, has been the site of countless historic events in the nation's history.

The 4.3ha site, roughly the size of six football fields, was where the first National Day Parade had taken place in 1966.

Mr Lim said: "The Padang is such an important place from a national perspective, so I'm glad we managed to take photos there.

"With the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix taking place next month, it also just seemed apt that we shot there."

The Padang is part of the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore's F1 race.

Apart from the McLaren Elva, three other McLaren supercars - the Sabre, Senna and Speedtail - were to have been flown in from the United States for the shoot, but were not included as they could not be released from the port in time.

Regardless, the number of cars still posed a challenge for Mr Adrian Wong, 34, who took the photos.

He had to line up all the cars with only their headlights and the ambient light guiding him.

"But the end result was worth it," said the commercial photographer.