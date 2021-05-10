Raffles Medical staff, Certis Cisco officer are new Covid-19 cases linked to Changi Airport cluster

SINGAPORE - Two of the three new Covid-19 cases in the community announced on Monday (May 10) are people who work at Changi Airport Terminal 3.

They are linked to an 88-year-old cleaner who was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection on May 5. There are now 10 people in the cluster.

The remaining community case is currently unlinked.

One of the two linked to the airport cluster is a 44-year-old Singaporean employed in operations at the Raffles Medical clinic in Terminal 3.

He was swabbed on Sunday during the Ministry of Health's special operation to test all staff working at Terminal 1, Terminal 3 and Jewel.

His test came back positive on Monday and he was taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) in an ambulance. He has had both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The second patient is a 59-year-old aviation security officer employed by Certis Cisco at Terminal 3. His job entails security screening at the departure hall.

He developed a cough on May 5 but did not seek medical treatment until two days later, when he visited a general practitioner.

He was given three days' medical leave. On Saturday, he sought treatment at another GP clinic as he had not recovered and was tested for Covid-19 the next day.

He tested positive on Monday and was taken to NCID in an ambulance.

His earlier tests from rostered routine testing - the last being on May 4 - were all negative for the infection. He has had both doses of the vaccine.

The unlinked community case is a 59-year-old chef at MOS Burger - Suntec City. Her work does not involve interacting with diners.

She went to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital on Sunday for an unrelated condition and was tested for Covid-19 even though she was asymptomatic.

She returned a positive result on the same day.

There are now 11 active clusters, the largest of which is at Tan Tock Seng Hospital, with 43 infected .

Overall, the number of new cases in the community fell from 59 in the week before to 32 in the past week. The number of unlinked cases in the community rose from nine to 10 in the same period.

There were also 16 imported cases, taking Singapore's total number of Covid-19 cases to 61,378.

Meanwhile, Geylang Serai Malay Market and Food Centre, Joo Chiat Complex, Tanjong Katong Complex and a Courts outlet at Jurong Point mall were among the new places visited by infectious Covid-19 patients.

The Courts outlet was visited by the patient on April 29 while the other three locations were all visited on May 4.

MOH said that it would have already notified those who were identified as close contacts of the confirmed cases.

With 20 people discharged on Monday, 60,938 have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 135 patients remain in hospital, including three in critical condition in intensive care. Another 259 patients are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 31 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.