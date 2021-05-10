19 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 2 linked to Changi Airport cluster

SINGAPORE - There were 19 new coronavirus cases, including three in the community, announced on Monday (May 10).

Of the three cases, two work in Changi Airport Terminal 3 and are linked to the Changi Airport cluster that now has 10 cases linked to it.

The new cases take Singapore's total number of cases to 61,378, with 11 active clusters.

The other 16 cases were imported. They had been placed on stay-home notice (SHN) or isolated on arrival from Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH). Among them were five Singaporeans or permanent residents.

There were no cases from the workers' dormitories.

More details will be announced on Monday night.

On Sunday, four of the 10 new community cases announced were people who worked at Changi Airport Terminal 3.

They formed a new cluster linked to an 88-year-old cleaner who worked at Changi Airport Terminal 3 and was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection on May 5.

The Health Ministry said on Sunday night that three of the 10 community cases were linked to a cluster at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH), while the remaining three were unlinked.

The three TTSH cases were linked to the cluster involving a nurse at the hospital's Ward 9D.

They included two men, aged 52 and 90, and a woman, 78, who were all patients in Ward 9D.

The cluster now totals 43 confirmed cases linked to it.

The three unlinked cases comprise a 38-year-old Grab driver, a 40-year-old risk assessment employee at Lendlease, and a 47-year-old landscaper with the National Parks Board.

Four of the community cases reported on Sunday also tested preliminarily positive for the B1617 variant of the coronavirus, which was first detected in India.

They comprised a Grab private hire-driver, a property risk assessment employee, a cleaner and an auxiliary police officer at Changi Airport Terminal 3.

As at Sunday, a total of 133 patients were in hospital, including two in critical condition in intensive care. Another 262 patients were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 31 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died from other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 157 million people. Over 3.28 million people have died.