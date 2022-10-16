Quest for a healthier Singapore: What is Healthier SG, the new preventive care strategy?

When Ms Vivien Goh's 81-year-old mother was still feverish a few days after being discharged from hospital in 2021, the family took her to their regular general practitioner (GP), who advised them to have her readmitted.

They did as he said as they knew how familiar he was with her case.

"We trust him with our lives. He's always very careful, very thorough," said Ms Goh, 51, a senior law firm executive.

