GPs air concerns about annual service fee, medication subsidies under Healthier SG

SINGAPORE - The "three highs" of chronic conditions - high blood sugar, high blood pressure and high cholesterol - may be some of the most common diseases afflicting Singaporeans, but much more effort is needed for doctors to help diabetic patients manage their condition compared with the other two.

"Patients with diabetes need regular eye and feet checks, and regular tests to make sure there are no complications," said Dr Lim Kim Show, 51, a family physician at Life Family Clinic. He said the Health Ministry would need to consider such issues when tabulating the appropriate annual fee to pay GPs for looking after different groups of patients under Healthier SG.