Push by LGBTQ activists for more change will see strong pushback: Observer

Should lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) activists push for changes in areas like education and media following the repeal of a law that criminalises sex between men, this will very likely lead to a lot of pushback from conservatives, said a social observer.

Dr Mathew Mathews, head of the Social Lab and principal research fellow with the Institute of Policy Studies, noted that it is unlikely people at both ends of the spectrum will be satisfied with the compromise the Government has struck.

He was referring to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's announcement on Sunday to repeal Section 377A of the Penal Code, but amend the Constitution to protect the definition of marriage as between a man and a woman from legal challenges.

Hopefully, the overarching call for unity that PM Lee stressed so much during the National Day Rally will encourage both sides to find ways to live with this uneasy balance, Dr Mathews added.

In announcing the repeal, PM Lee said societal attitudes towards gay people have "shifted appreciably".

Dr Mathews, who has conducted studies on sentiments towards LGBTQ people, said perceptions of homosexuality have shifted at least somewhat compared with 15 years ago, but those who are older, Christians and Muslims are still not open to homosexuality compared with younger groups.

He called the current arrangement "a reasonable compromise" which gets at the heart of what many are concerned about with the repeal of Section 377A - whether this will also mean that gay marriage and other rights will follow.

Several religious groups and observers yesterday said they respected the move and appreciated the Government's assurances that heterosexual marriages would be protected.

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) and Singapore Islamic Scholars and Religious Teachers Association stressed that Islamic values do not depend on state law. Muis said: "The best way to preserve our religious practices and way of life is by actively educating and imbibing Muslims with values and principles."

It noted that some profess the Muslim faith but face struggles as they seek to privately reconcile their faith and sexuality. Anyone who practises the basic tenets of the religion is still a member of the Muslim community, it said.

Reverend Dominic Yeo, general superintendent of The Assemblies of God of Singapore, a group of churches, said that the Government has an uphill task to protect marriage so that future shifts in popular culture will not lead to Singapore losing its "uniqueness of being a first-world nation with strong, stable family values".

Mr Thomas Chua, president of the Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Associations, said one of its concerns is a possible push to legalise same-sex marriage. He urged groups to find common ground so Singapore can avoid becoming polarised.

Dr Gerard Ee, chairman of the Charity Council and the Agency for Integrated Care, who is a Catholic, said he is not concerned by gay couples as long as the institution of marriage is not being challenged.

"Those of us who believe in the traditional interpretation of marriage must do our part to promote it, educate our children on it, and not depend on laws to protect the institution of marriage."