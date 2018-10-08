Punggol residents to get integrated town hub in 2021

Punggol residents can look forward to new amenities, such as a hawker centre and regional library, coming under one roof when the Punggol Town Hub opens in 2021.

Other amenities include a childcare centre and healthcare facilities. In addition, there will be a revamped Punggol Vista Community Centre, which will be about seven times the size of the current void deck community centre.

The hub will be located opposite Waterway Point shopping mall and next to the upcoming Punggol Regional Sports Centre.

At a ground-breaking ceremony for the hub yesterday morning, Dr Janil Puthucheary, an MP for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, said the town hub was designed after meeting residents and listening to their needs. He added that over the years, residents have come together to suggest ways to make Punggol a better place for all.

Dr Janil, who is also Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information and Transport, noted that Punggol is a rapidly growing town, "so there is a need for lots of facilities".

"The residents have been looking forward to this, and I think they are going to enjoy what they have when it finally comes up," he said.

The new community and lifestyle hub, managed by the People's Association (PA), will bring together programmes and services from multiple agencies, catering to the needs of more than 146,000 residents in Punggol.

When completed, it will be connected to Punggol MRT station via a linear green park, and to the Punggol Regional Sports Centre via a pedestrian overhead bridge.

The cycling path around the hub will also integrate with the larger cycling network in Punggol.

Residents said the new hub, with various amenities under one roof, will bring greater convenience.

Mr Daryl Tan, 41, who works in the food and beverage line, said the amenities are a short walk from landmarks like Waterway Point and the sports centre. "It is something we have been eagerly looking forward to for many years," he added.

At yesterday's ground-breaking ceremony at Punggol Town Square, Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing, who is also PA deputy chairman, said he hopes the new town hub will foster a sense of community identity among residents.

"We can build a house, but we need your help to build a home."

