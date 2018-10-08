Punggol residents' wishes coming true

Punggol residents are happy that their wishes for the new town are finally coming true.

And they do not have long to wait with the upcoming Punggol Town Hub set to offer much-awaited amenities such as a library and hawker centre when it opens in three years' time.

A ground-breaking ceremony for the new community and lifestyle hub, which will also feature a childcare centre and healthcare facilities, was held yesterday.

For many years, residents have had to travel out of Punggol to borrow library books or find cheap hawker fare, among other things.

For housewife Jasmine Lee, 47, hawker stalls offering affordable food items have always been top on her list of suggestions for Punggol. "In the past, many people would head home after work. But with the upcoming facilities, there are more opportunities for us to bond," she said.

There have been a number of developments in Punggol in recent years. Waterway Point, a major retail mall, and the nearby Punggol Town Square, a space for the community to take part in activities together, opened a few years ago.

Also in the pipeline are the Punggol Regional Sports Centre and the Punggol Digital District, which will house technology firms in key growth fields like cyber security.

At yesterday's ground-breaking ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean, an MP for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, said it is "a great delight to see Punggol develop in such a wonderful way", with more facilities added to meet residents' needs.

"Slowly, step by step, we have been able to build that up," he added. "Most importantly, we have a growing and very cohesive community here in Punggol."