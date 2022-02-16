Wet weather in S'pore to continue into second half of February

SINGAPORE - Singapore's wet weather spell is expected to continue into the second half of February, said the weatherman on Wednesday (Feb 16).

The monsoon rain band is forecast to continue to bring showers to Singapore, and short-duration thundery showers can be expected in the afternoon on most days, extending into the evening on some occasions.

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said prevailing winds will blow from the north-west or north-east, with the north-east winds forecast to strengthen in the later half of the month.

On some days during this period, large-scale convergence of winds over Singapore and the surrounding region may trigger widespread and heavy thundery showers over the island.

The rainfall this month is also forecast to be above average over most parts of the island.

But the daily maximum temperature could still reach around 34 deg C on some days during this period, despite the thundery showers.

On most days, the daily temperature is forecast to range between 24 deg C and 33 deg C.

The weather forecast for the second half of February follows the first half of the month, with mostly prevailing low-level winds and occasional thundery showers over parts of Singapore.

Strong solar heating of land areas coupled with the convergence of prevailing winds with the sea breeze led to the development of moderate to heavy thundery showers over western and southern Singapore last Saturday.

A total of 70mm of rainfall was recorded in Jurong West that day - the highest daily total rainfall for the first half of February, said the MSS.