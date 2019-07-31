Public should refrain from circulating and sharing Preetipls video: Police, IMDA

SINGAPORE - The police and Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) have advised members of the public to refrain from circulating and sharing an online rap video by local YouTuber Preeti Nair and her brother, rapper Subhas Nair, that allegedly contains offensive content.

In an advisory issued on Facebook on Wednesday (July 31), the police and IMDA noted that there has been an attempt to circulate and share the video, which is the subject of a police investigation.

The video, which has been making headlines since it was posted on Facebook and YouTube on Monday (July 29), was posted by Ms Nair, who is commonly known as Preetipls.

In a statement on Tuesday, the police said that a report has been lodged against the video.

The video was made in response to a recent "brownface" advertisement by e-payments website epaysg.com.

Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam told reporters on Tuesday that the rap video "crosses the line" and is not acceptable.

He said: "When you use four-letter words, vulgar language, attack another race, put it out in public, we have to draw the line and say not acceptable."

The 2 min 50 sec-long video was taken down from Facebook and other social media platforms on Tuesday afternoon. IMDA said it issued a notice to the publishers to take down the video, and they complied.