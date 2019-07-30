Rap video by local YouTube star Preetipls on 'brownface' ad crosses the line, not acceptable: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE - A local comedian's rap video - made in response to a recent "brownface" advertisement - "crosses the line" and is not acceptable, said Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam.

"This rap video insults Chinese Singaporeans, uses four-letter words on Chinese Singaporeans, vulgar gestures, pointing of middle finger, to make minorities angry with Chinese Singaporeans," he said of the clip featuring YouTuber Preeti Nair and her brother, rapper Subhas Nair.

"When you use four-letter words, vulgar language, attack another race, put it out in public, we have to draw the line and say not acceptable," Mr Shanmugam told reporters on Tuesday (July 30).

The minister said the Ministry of Communications and Information has also asked social media platform Facebook to take the video down, adding that he has asked the police to investigate the matter.

The 2 min 50 sec-long video was taken down from Facebook and other social media platforms on Tuesday afternoon.

It was uploaded on Monday (July 29), in response to a recent advertisement by e-payments website epaysg.com.

The ad featured Mediacorp actor and DJ Dennis Chew portraying characters such as a woman in a tudung and a man with visibly darker skin.

Broadcaster Mediacorp, through its celebrity management wing, later apologised for the controversial ad and the epaysg.com website has also removed it.

On Tuesday, Mr Shanmugam said it is "not a defence" to say that the rap video had been put up in response to the advertisement.

"If (it was) something you didn't like, then you ask for an apology. If you think it is criminal, you make a police report. You don't cross the line yourself."

He said people may ask why the Government is taking this so seriously - that one video is not going to lead to violence, and people will laugh this off.

This may be the case, but if this one rap video is allowed, then hundreds of others have to be allowed too, Mr Shanmugam said.

"What do you think will happen to our racial harmony? Social fabric? How will people look at each other?" he asked.

"And suppose you allow this video? Let's say a Chinese now does a video attacking Indians, Malays using four-letter words, vulgar gestures ... And let's say there are hundreds or thousands of such videos. How do you think the Indians and Malays will feel?"

"Would people feel safe? Will the minorities feel safe? There are good reasons why Singapore is different, why there is racial harmony here, why all races feel safe, why minorities feel safe. And we must maintain that, we will maintain that," he added.

On the epaysg.com advertisement, Mr Shanmugam noted that 30 years ago, people would have said it was in "poor taste" and "passé".

"Today, I think it's worse than that. You need that cultural sensitivity. You have a Chinese brown out the face and pass off as Indian or Malay, there's going to be a lot of distaste," he noted.

"Similar things have happened in other countries and really, they should have taken a reference from that to see how people will react," he added.

He also said he had asked lawyers to look into the epaysg.com advertisement, and their view was that it is not an offence.