PUB issues high flood risk alert for MacPherson and Playfair Road, NEA says rain to continue over many areas in Singapore

SINGAPORE - The Public Utilities Board (PUB) announced a high flood risk for MacPherson and Playfair Road at around 7am on Saturday morning (Sept 8).

PUB said in a tweet on its official account that water level had rose to above 90 per cent and that there is high flood risk at MacPherson and Playfair Road. They later tweeted that the water level had fell to below 90 per cent but maintained that there is still a high flood risk.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) also tweeted at around 7am that moderate to heavy thundery showers with gusty winds are expected to continue around many areas in Singapore.

NEA previously said on Aug 31 that the south-west monsoon conditions are expected to persist over Singapore and the region.

Thundery showers are expected for the first half of September, mostly in the late morning and early afternoon.