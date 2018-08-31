More wet days to come in the next fortnight, says weatherman

SINGAPORE- More wet days can be expected in Singapore and the region in the next fortnight, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Friday (Aug 31).

Thundery showers are forecast over Singapore, mostly in the late morning and early afternoon, on six to eight days during this period.

According to the NEA, the prevailing south-west monsoon conditions are expected to persist over Singapore and the region, with the low level winds blowing from the south-east or south-west.

On most days during this period, the daily temperature is forecast to range between 25 deg C and 33 deg C. On a few days with little or no rainfall, warmer conditions with maximum temperatures of around 34 deg C can be expected.

Those interested in updates of the daily weather forecast can visit the NEA's Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) website (www.weather.gov.sg), NEA website (www.nea.gov.sg), or download the myENV app, or the MSS' Weather@SG app.

Compared with the first fortnight of August 2018, the second fortnight of the month was wetter due to a return of shower activities in the region.

During the month, thundery showers fell mostly in the late morning and early afternoon.

The highest daily total rainfall was 90.3mm, recorded at Bukit Batok on Aug 22. On that day, large-scale wind convergence brought widespread moderate to heavy thundery showers between morning and early afternoon.

The warmer conditions experienced in the first half of the month gradually eased in the second half of the month with the return of shower activities.

On most days in August, the highest daily maximum temperature ranged between 31 deg C and 33 deg C.

Warmer temperatures were experienced between Aug 11 and 15 and on Aug 27, with the daily maximum temperature ranging between 33.9 deg C and 34.9 deg C. The daily minimum temperature in August ranged between 23 deg C and 27.1 deg C.

Additionally, well-below normal rainfall was recorded across the island in August.

The lowest rainfall of 43.7mm (78 per cent below average) was recorded at Choa Chu Kang West. Rainfall was highest at Changi where 121.4mm (17 per cent below average) was recorded.