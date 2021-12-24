Property dispute in Batam leaves some Singaporeans anxious

SINGAPORE - A group of Singaporeans who had bought properties in Batam, hoping they would be able to extend the leases when they were up, are now embroiled in a dispute with Indonesian developers.

On Dec 13, the management of Indah Puri Golf Resort sent in heavy machinery to begin demolition work on Block 1 of the 10-block complex.

Online news site Tribun Batam reported on Dec 16 that residents had blocked the heavy equipment sent to start the demolition.

In Indonesia, foreigners are allowed to buy apartments, but not landed homes.

They get 30-year leasehold titles for these units, which may be extended by another 20 years upon application.

Buyers can also later apply for an additional 30-year extension on top of the 50-year lease.

In September 2018, the 30-year lease on Indah Puri ended.

Before that, residents such as Singaporean Cynthia Wee-Hoefer and other expatriates had begun engaging developer PT Guthrie Jaya Indah Island Resort to determine what was needed for the extension of the lease.

But both sides are at an impasse.

On Thursday, Madam Wee-Hoefer sent The Straits Times images of furnishings in her apartment - which faces the golf course and the sea - being taken away by unknown men.

A day earlier, Mr Mangara Manurung, a lawyer for the developer, was quoted by CNA, as saying: "We have been very lenient towards them. Out of compassion, we let them stay for three years without paying.

"We have tried to be persuasive. We have issued warnings and legal notices. We have been very generous towards people who no longer have the right to be there."