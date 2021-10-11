Indonesia cuts Covid-19 quarantine to five days as borders reopen further

JAKARTA (BLOOMBERG) - Indonesia is reopening its borders further, allowing visitors from more countries to enter and imposing a shorter quarantine period for Covid-19.

South-east Asia's largest economy will allow arrivals from 18 countries and reduce the minimum quarantine period to five days, from eight previously, said Mr Luhut Panjaitan, coordinating minister for maritime and investment affairs who is overseeing the pandemic response. He did not specify which are the 18 countries.

The country has gradually eased border restrictions, starting with the resumption of offshore visa applications and followed by the reopening of tourist spot Bali to foreign visitors this week.

People's mobility has started to bounce back as cinemas and gyms are reopened, with daily Covid-19 case and fatality numbers continuing to ease to the lowest since June last year.

The eased rules apply to visitors who are fully vaccinated, have insurance coverage for Covid-19 care and come from countries with a positivity rate below 5 per cent. Batam and Bintan islands will be reopened to foreign tourists on Thursday.

Indonesia is conducting a Covid-19 seroprevalence survey across 100 cities to guide policymakers in turning the pandemic into an endemic situation, said Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin.

Just 21 per cent of Indonesians have been fully vaccinated.