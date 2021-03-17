Projects on Covid-19, Singapore GE score wins at SPH's annual awards

SINGAPORE - Seventeen awards were presented to celebrate and honour the best of journalism across newsrooms at Singapore Press Holdings' English/Malay/Tamil Media Group's annual awards on Wednesday (March 17). Here is a look at the winning entries and award winners:

1. Journalist of the Year

The Straits Times' Science and Environment Correspondent Audrey Tan



ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN



2. Young Journalist of the Year

Business and economy reporter Choo Yun Ting, also from ST



ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN



3. Story of the Year

"Malaysians await outcome of meeting over state of emergency" by ST's Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh



PHOTO: BERNAMA



4. Feature/Commentary of the Year

"On the frontlines of the coronavirus" by ST's Timothy Goh, Chng Choon Hiong, Joyce Teo, Salma Khalik, Audrey Tan, Marlone Rubio, Lee Chee Chew, Tee Zhuo, Tan Dawn Wei, Philip Cheong and Rachel Quek

5. Cross-media package of the Year

The award was won by ST's Chang Ai-Lien, Salma Khalik, Theresa Tan, Wahyudi Soeriaatmadja, Linda Yulisman, Arlina Arshad, Elizabeth Law, Magdalene Fung, Lim Yong, Raul Dancel, Chang May Choon, Rohini Mohan, Nirmal Ghosh, Fraemone Wee, Rebecca Pazos, Stephanie Adeline, Thong Yong Jun, Spe Chen, Tin May Linn, Ng Huiwen, Aileen Teo, Jacen Tan, Jonathan Roberts, Xaquin Veira Gonzalez, Alyssa Karla Mariano Mungcal and Tampus Charles Singson for the "Covid-19 package" including the following pieces:

• "How the world lost 1 million lives to Covid-19"

• "1 million lives lost to Covid-19: World set to cross grim milestone this weekend"

• "Lessons from one million"

• "Thankful to be alive after family's battle with virus"

6. Video of the year

Olivia Quay, Hairianto Diman, Elliott Danker, Michelle Martin, Zia-ul Raushan, Irshad M., Joel Chng, Kemburaju Thangarajan, T. Kumar, Renee Poh, Dylan Ang, Yeo Sam Jo, Kimberly Jow, Cheow Sue-Ann, Farzanah Friday, Rachel Quek, Ryan Huang, Samuel Ruby Rianto, Jamie Koh, Ashleigh Sim, Jacen Tan, Teo Aileen, Gregory Loo, Azim Azman, Philip Cheong, Chong Lii, S. Rubeen Raj, Iqbal Isa, Huda Aziz, Zeke Tan, Ernest Luis, Ong Swee Lin, Rodolfo Pazos, Rebecca Pazos, Chee Wei Xian, Marc Justin de Souza, Shawn Lee Miller, Jonathan Roberts, Ng Kai Ling, Danson Cheong, Royston Sim and Salma Khalik for their work on ST's "GE2020 Polling Day show"

7. Picture of the Year

ST's Chong Jun Liang for his picture for "KL pledges that curbs won't affect flow of goods to Singapore"



ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



8. Illustration of the Year

Manuel Francisco from ST for "Get ready for the new normal in public health"



ST ILLUSTRATION: MANUEL FRANCSICO



9. Infographic of the Year

Joseph Ricafort, Rebecca Pazos and Thong Yong Jun from ST for "How many times has your constituency changed?"

10. Layout of the Year

Fraemone Wee for "1,000,000 lives lost to Covid-19" published in ST on Sept 26

11. Headline of the Year

"By hook or by crook" by The New Paper's Eugene Mok

12. Special Awards for Excellence

• Berita Harian's Siti Zulaiqah Abdul Rahim, Hanim Mohd Saleh, Irma Kamarudin, Nur Humaira Sajat, Muhd Fakhruradzi Ismail and Shahida Sarhid for "The BM Show" - a weekly Sunday morning lifestyle programme on BH's Facebook and Instagram.

• ST's Elizabeth Law for her work on the coronavirus outbreak in China, including "Everything is going on normally - Wuhan's curious nonchalance to virus outbreak" (Jan 11)



PHOTO: ST FILE



• ST's Zaihan Mohamed Yusof, Ng Sor Luan, Lee Pei Jie, Lee Hup Kheng and Bryandt Lyn for the infographic and story "Highway to leafy hideout" and "Singapore's mysterious drain walkers"

• David Sun for his reports in TNP, including "NUS probing students for cheating during home exam" and "I was kidnapped, tortured in Thailand, S'pore man claims"



PHOTO: ST FILE



• ST's Toh Yong Chuan, Rodolfo Carlos Pazos, Spe Chen, Tampus Charles Singson, Chong Lii, Iqbal Isa, T. Kumar, Alexis Gabrielle, Mark Cheong, Benjamin Seetor, Jonathan Roberts and Yu Sheng Sin for their interactive graphic "The Great Singapore Drive"



PHOTO: ST FILE



• ST's photojournalists Benjamin Seetor and Mark Cheong for their work on "A city at a standstill"