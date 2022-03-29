Progress Singapore Party launches mobile app as it marks third year since founding

SINGAPORE - The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has launched a mobile application to increase its engagement with the public, as it seeks to win more seats in Parliament in the next general election.

In a statement on Tuesday (March 29) coinciding with the third year of its founding, secretary-general Francis Yuen outlined a three-pronged strategy to grow the opposition party, including through the work done by its two Non-Constituency MPs (NCMPs) in Parliament and door-to-door visits.

Mr Yuen spoke at a party general meeting on Sunday that was broadcast online to its members, said the statement.

The PSP must be fighting fit as an organisation to face any surprises, including a possible sudden announcement of the general election, Mr Yuen told party members.

"We have two NCMPs, but we want to bring in more elected MPs at the next general election."

The PSP is represented in Parliament by Mr Leong Mun Wai and Ms Hazel Poa, after they contested West Coast GRC in the 2020 general election.

The next general election must be held by November 2025.

The new PSP SG app highlights some of the party's recent activities, from Facebook live discussions on the Budget to articles on topics such as the challenges faced by local PMETs (professionals, managers, executives and technicians).

Founded by former People's Action Party (PAP) backbencher Tan Cheng Bock on March 28, 2019, the PSP has faced a string of high-profileresignations in the past year, as well as rumours of infighting.

The departures include treasurer Kayla Low, election candidate Brad Bowyer, and youth wing head Terence Soon. Communications chief Kumaran Pillai also recently stepped down from his role.

Addressing the issue at the meeting, Dr Tan said: "We respect their choice... The way forward for the PSP is to stay united. We must never lose sight that only through unity can we win over the PAP."

Dr Tan added: "Any political party that wants one day to form the government must make sure that its policies stay effective. The people want a party to be transparent and compassionate."

The PSP has become more stringent in its selection of cadres, he said. The party's current policy is to have people join first as volunteers and only later become party members, if deemed suitable.

Mr Yuen said the first part of the party's three-pronged strategy is its NCMPs, through whom "voters can see the PSP as a party that speaks for them, asks inconvenient questions and presents constructive solutions".

The second prong is communications through social media and working with the media for the party to present its message and branding.

The party is also conducting activities such as door-to-door visits, Mr Yuen said. "There is no short cut in winning the trust and support from voters than working the ground."