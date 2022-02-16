PSP comms chief Kumaran Pillai steps down, seeks 'leave of absence' from opposition party

SINGAPORE - A key figure in the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) - who heads its communications team and contested the last election - is believed to be heading for the exit door, in the second straight departure in recent times from the top decision-making body of an opposition bloc founded just under three years ago by former People's Action Party MP Tan Cheng Bock.

Mr Kumaran Pillai, 51, told The Straits Times on Wednesday (Feb 16) that he informed party chief Francis Yuen on Monday of his decision to step down as communications chief and party spokesman.

Mr Pillai, who ran as a candidate for the Kebun Baru single seat at the 2020 General Election, said he is also "negotiating an exit" from the central executive committee (CEC) he was co-opted into early last year, and asking for a "leave of absence" from the party for an unspecified period of time.

His party membership expired in January and he has yet to pay the $10 annual renewal fee. Mr Pillai has up to six months to do so.

He said he was not leaving politics and that he hoped to remain involved with the PSP in an advisory role.

Mr Pillai stressed that he had "no quarrel" with the party and that his decision had to do with business-related "greener pastures" and new projects that he is taking on.

He runs a consultancy developing and managing start-ups and is also the publisher of socio-political website The Independent News.

Mr Pillai also attributed his decision to "some health concerns" stemming from a frozen shoulder sustained during the 2020 hustings.

When contacted, Mr Yuen told ST that these health issues were the primary reason for Mr Pillai taking a leave of absence.

"Nothing of serious concern, but requires him to take things easy," said the party secretary-general.

Mr Yuen added, however, that Mr Pillai would remain in the CEC and assist the new communications head.

A draft internal message to be sent to PSP members on Wednesday night identified Mr Jonathan Tee, who previously led communications operations during the early days of the party, as Mr Pillai's replacement.

The message said Mr Pillai would be "taking leave of absence from his party assignments with effect from Feb 18 to attend to urgent personal matters", and reiterated that he would remain a CEC member.

Mr Pillai is due to meet Dr Tan on Friday to confirm his next steps.