Prices of flights go up as S'pore fully opens border, pent-up travel demand spurs bookings

Those looking to satisfy their wanderlust are increasingly encountering the nightmare of unexpectedly high fares. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
and
Updated
Published
3 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - A round-trip economy class flight to London on Singapore Airlines (SIA) cost $1,800 before the pandemic began in early 2020. As at this week, travellers can expect to fork out 80 per cent more for their holiday in Britain, with tickets to the capital for next month and July going for $3,200.

A round-trip economy class ticket to New York on SIA for June costs $3,000 this week, while flying to Seoul in the same month will set one back $1,380. Nearer to home, a round-trip to Bangkok in June can cost as much as $384 on the national carrier.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top