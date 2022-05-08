Prices of flights go up as S'pore fully opens border, pent-up travel demand spurs bookings

SINGAPORE - A round-trip economy class flight to London on Singapore Airlines (SIA) cost $1,800 before the pandemic began in early 2020. As at this week, travellers can expect to fork out 80 per cent more for their holiday in Britain, with tickets to the capital for next month and July going for $3,200.

A round-trip economy class ticket to New York on SIA for June costs $3,000 this week, while flying to Seoul in the same month will set one back $1,380. Nearer to home, a round-trip to Bangkok in June can cost as much as $384 on the national carrier.