President Tharman congratulates India on its 80th Independence Day

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President Tharman Shanmugaratnam said Singapore and India share an enduring interest in a peaceful, open and connected region.

SINGAPORE – President Tharman Shanmugaratnam has sent his congratulations to his Indian counterpart, Droupadi Murmu , on the South Asian nation’ s 80th Independence Da y.

In a letter penned on Aug 15, P resident Tharman said Singapore and India share a robust and forward-looking C omprehensive Strategic Partnership that is underpinned by close people-to-people ties.

He also noted that the two countries’ cooperation is multifaceted, expanding into new areas such as skills development, digitalisation, sustainability and advanced manufacturing.

“By drawing on our complementary strengths, I am confident that our two countries will continue to identify fresh opportunities for the benefit of our peoples,” said President Tharman.

He added that Singapore and India share an enduring interest in a peaceful, open and connected region.

“We will continue working closely with India, as one of ASEAN’s oldest dialogue partners, to strengthen regional integration and resilience, especially in trade, the digital economy, energy security and the energy transition,” he said.

President Tharman also shared his best wishes for President Murmu’s continued good health and fulfilment, as well as his hopes for lasting prosperity for the people of India.

In 2025 , Singapore and India celebrated their 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations.