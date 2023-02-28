President’s Challenge 2022 raises record $16.9m for low-income families

SINGAPORE – President’s Challenge 2022 raised a record $16.9 million – the highest amount since it started in 2000 – to help low-income families.

The amount raised supported 82 social service agencies, including Fei Yue Community Services and Pertapis Halfway House, which are under the President’s Challenge Empowering for Life Fund for programmes on upskilling and employment.

The Empowering for Life Fund has raised more than $21 million in four years, exceeding its target a year ahead of its original deadline, said President Halimah Yacob on Tuesday. The scheme has since been extended beyond its initial five-year tranche and has supported 35 programmes.

Madam Halimah was speaking at the launch of President’s Challenge 2023 at Montfort Care in Telok Blangah.

The President’s Challenge is an annual community outreach and fund-raising campaign for beneficiaries selected yearly by the President’s office

This year’s drive will focus on caregivers and fund programmes by agencies that help them.

One such programme is Montfort Care’s Care Navigators Programme, which will provide job training and placements for current and former caregivers. It will be launched in July.

Madam Halimah said: “A lot of caregivers... have left the labour market for years. They have lost skills, they have lost the ability to navigate the employment landscape. They need that kind of help to find their feet again, even as they continue with their caregiving duties.”

The programme will train caregivers for the healthcare and social services sectors that serve other caregivers.

The initiative was developed through the Caregiver Community Lab – run by Montfort Care and the National Council of Social Service – which designs programmes with the help of caregivers.

Madam Cheong Siew Khum was one of those who contributed to the community lab.

She is looking after her 80-year-old mother, who has ischemic heart disease and arthritis, and her 51-year-old sister, who has Noonan syndrome – a genetic disorder that prevents normal development in various parts of the body – and muscle atrophy. Both use a wheelchair, and she has to take them for rehabilitation twice a week.

Montfort Care helped the 52-year-old get a remote book-keeping job in April 2022 by linking her with community service provider Daughters Of Tomorrow.

She was an assistant accountant in an international firm for 15 years before leaving the job in 2015 to take care of her mother. She took on freelance jobs and had no stable income.