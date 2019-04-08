President Halimah Yacob visits Jewel Changi Airport

President Halimah Yacob visited Jewel Changi Airport on April 8, 2019, and said she was awed by the rain vortex, which at 40m is the highest indoor waterfall in the world.
SINGAPORE - President Halimah Yacob paid a visit to Jewel Changi Airport on Monday morning (April 8), ahead of its official opening next week on April 17.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Madam Halimah said that she was glad to see Changi Airport constantly improving itself to better serve a growing number of air travellers.

"With its many amenities... Jewel will also provide more conveniences for our Singaporeans, and I am certain it will soon become a favourite weekend destination for many families in the east!" she said.

The much-anticipated Jewel Changi Airport, with more than 280 shops and food and beverage outlets, will open its doors to the world next Wednesday.

Before the opening, a public preview will be held from April 11 to 16 for Singapore residents eager to be among the first to see the 10-storey development.

However, the 14,000 sq m Canopy Park - the size of 11 Olympic-size swimming pools - is slated to be open to the public only in the middle of the year. It is located on the top floor of Jewel Changi Airport

The park will feature a 50m-long suspended bridge with a glass floor that will allow visitors to look down at the greenery below; a 250m-long bouncing net, which at its highest point will be suspended 8m or three storeys above ground; and play attractions, including mazes and slides.

 

Jewel, with its distinctive dome-shaped facade made of glass and steel, is sited next to Terminal 1 (T1) and linked to T2 and T3 via air-conditioned linkways fitted with travelators.

