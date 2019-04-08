President Halimah Yacob visits Jewel Changi Airport

SINGAPORE - President Halimah Yacob paid a visit to Jewel Changi Airport on Monday morning (April 8), ahead of its official opening next week on April 17.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Madam Halimah said that she was glad to see Changi Airport constantly improving itself to better serve a growing number of air travellers.

"With its many amenities... Jewel will also provide more conveniences for our Singaporeans, and I am certain it will soon become a favourite weekend destination for many families in the east!" she said.

The much-anticipated Jewel Changi Airport, with more than 280 shops and food and beverage outlets, will open its doors to the world next Wednesday.

Before the opening, a public preview will be held from April 11 to 16 for Singapore residents eager to be among the first to see the 10-storey development.

However, the 14,000 sq m Canopy Park - the size of 11 Olympic-size swimming pools - is slated to be open to the public only in the middle of the year. It is located on the top floor of Jewel Changi Airport

The park will feature a 50m-long suspended bridge with a glass floor that will allow visitors to look down at the greenery below; a 250m-long bouncing net, which at its highest point will be suspended 8m or three storeys above ground; and play attractions, including mazes and slides.

Jewel, with its distinctive dome-shaped facade made of glass and steel, is sited next to Terminal 1 (T1) and linked to T2 and T3 via air-conditioned linkways fitted with travelators.