New brands, local flavour at Jewel Changi Airport

Almost 90 per cent of the retail space at Jewel Changi Airport has been taken up ahead of its launch next year, it was revealed yesterday.

About a quarter of the more than 280 stores - spanning about 53,800 sq m - at the retail and lifestyle complex will be flagship stores and brands which are new to Singapore, according to Jewel's head of leasing Tan Mui Neo.

They will include the Pokemon Centre Singapore - the only permanent retail store for the popular game franchise outside Japan - which will offer merchandise such as games and toys unique to Jewel.

The move follows the "positive outcome" from a Pokemon event held at Changi Airport in 2016, which helped to promote the brand across the region, noted Pokemon Company corporate officer Susumu Fukunaga.

Ms Tan also confirmed the opening of popular American burger franchise Shake Shack's first Singapore outlet at Jewel, as well as that of fast-food chain A&W's first Singapore outlet since it ceased operations here in 2003.

Other food and beverage retailers making their Singapore debut will be Chongqing restaurants Xiao Bin Lou and You's Kitchen, Swiss chocolatier Laderach and Norwegian seafood restaurant Pink Fish.

Sportswear giant Nike will also have a 1,000 sq m store at Jewel, its largest outlet in South-east Asia.

Shaw Theatres will have an 11-screen cinema, complete with an Imax theatre, at the location which is in front of and connected directly to Terminal 1.

First announced in 2013, the $1.7 billion Jewel - a joint venture between Changi Airport Group and CapitaLand - spans about 137,000 sq m, and is aimed at boosting Changi Airport's status as an air hub.

In addition to retail outlets, the 10-storey development will also feature attractions such as a 40m-high indoor waterfall and a five-storey garden called Forest Valley, the country's largest indoor garden.

While Jewel's opening date has not been officially announced, The Straits Times reported last month that it is likely to open at the end of March next year, with tenants being told to be ready by then.

With the aim of showcasing local brands to an international audience, about 45 per cent of the retailers will be from Singapore, said Jewel chief executive Hung Jean.

Tiger Beer will introduce its first concept store, The Tiger Street Lab, offering unique seasonal brews as well as merchandise and street food.

Singapore chef Violet Oon will have a 350 sq m restaurant, her largest to date, offering local delicacies such as dry laksa, beef rendang and satay.

Local restaurant chain Collin's will also have its first halal eatery, El Fuego by Collin's, which will be run by chef Koh Han Jie, the first Singaporean to win the Young Talent Escoffier Asia competition.

Jewel aims to welcome about 40 million to 50 million visitors annually, said Ms Hung, adding she expects about 60 per cent to be locals, while the rest will be from overseas.

The tenant mix has been "thoughtfully curated", she said. "We hope to showcase Singapore to the world, positioning it as a platform where local brands will be exposed to an international audience, while simultaneously bringing new and familiar global brands to Singapore."