President Halimah visits ST's revamped newsroom

(From right) SPH deputy chief executive officer Anthony Tan, ST editor Warren Fernandez and SPH chairman Lee Boon Yang showing President Halimah Yacob the revamped ST newsroom yesterday. With them are (from left) ST associate editor Paul Jacob; Mr Eugene Leow, head of EMTM Digital at SPH; Deputy Superintendent Keh Yun Jie, Aide-de-Camp to the President; Ms Bey Mui Leng, Press Secretary to the President; and a member of the President's security team. Madam Halimah was shown how ST uses data analytics to keep track of topics that retain readers' interests and test how effective different headlines are at catching readers' attention, among other things. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
President Halimah watching a preview of a video featuring the Istana's chief butler, Mr Francis Ho, at the newsroom's recently completed video production studio. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Mr Fernandez explaining to President Halimah how the newsroom's central hub was redesigned to allow journalists and editors from different desks to work more seamlessly across various media platforms. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Dr Lee (left) and Mr Fernandez presenting President Halimah with a framed photo - showing her at the central hub during her visit to the ST's revamped newsroom - as a token of appreciation.ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
She notes ST's use of data analytics to keep up with changes in how news is consumed

Digital technology has fundamentally changed the way people consume news today, said President Halimah Yacob yesterday after paying a visit to the revamped newsroom of The Straits Times.

Madam Halimah said: "I am glad that ST is keeping pace with this transformation by using data analytics to anticipate consumption patterns and trends, as well as organising the newsroom to better facilitate collaborations among its journalists."

During a tour of the facilities led by ST editor Warren Fernandez, Madam Halimah was shown how ST makes use of data analytics to keep track of topics that retain readers' interest, test how effective different headlines are at catching readers' attention, and to keep journalists informed about how well their articles are doing.

She also interacted with ST's editors, journalists and other staff at the newsroom's central hub, which was redesigned to allow journalists and editors from different desks to work more seamlessly across various media platforms.

Mr Fernandez, who is also editor-in-chief of the Singapore Press Holdings' (SPH) English/Malay/ Tamil Media (EMTM) Group, said: "We were very happy to share with President Halimah how we have been working to transform our ST newsroom into a multimedia operation.

"She has seen the results in the videos our team worked on in collaboration with the Istana to mark its 150th anniversary.

"So this was a good opportunity for her to meet the team behind this effort, and also to get a sense of what goes into producing such multimedia content."

SPH chairman Lee Boon Yang and deputy chief executive officer Anthony Tan were also present during the President's visit.

ST returned to its newsroom in January after a year-long renovation project was completed.

It was the first complete renovation since ST moved into its current News Centre premises in Toa Payoh North in February 2002.

Madam Halimah was shown a number of ST's virtual reality and augmented reality projects, including a preview of one that is still in the works.

At the newsroom's recently completed video production studio, she saw a 360-degree photo of the Istana's banquet hall where state banquets are held.

The banquet hall will be one of the stops on a virtual tour of the function rooms on the first floor of the Istana's main building that will be launched by ST later this year.

Madam Halimah also announced a video series yesterday titled Faces Of The Istana, which features interviews with its long-serving staff.

The video series and virtual tour are part of a multimedia project put together by ST, in collaboration with the Istana, to mark the latter's 150th anniversary.

President Halimah said: "As a national monument, the Istana is a source of national pride and identity for Singaporeans.

"I hope that the multimedia content will give everyone a glimpse of the people and the grounds of the Istana."

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 04, 2019, with the headline 'President Halimah visits ST's revamped newsroom'.
