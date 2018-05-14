President Halimah, PM Lee send condolences in letters condemning Indonesia church bombings

SINGAPORE - President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday (May 14) wrote to Indonesia President Joko Widodo to offer their condolences over the bomb attacks at three churches in Surabaya on Sunday.

At least 13 people were killed and dozens injured in the suicide bombings, which were carried out by a single family of six.

In Madam Halimah's letter, released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday, she said that she was deeply saddened to learn of the attacks.

"On behalf of the people of Singapore, I convey our deepest condolences to the victims and their families," she wrote. "I wish those injured a speedy recovery."

Madam Halimah added that Singapore strongly condemns such wanton attacks, which have led to the tragic loss of innocent lives and resulted in injuries to civilians and the police.

She added that thoughts and prayers are with the people of Indonesia during this time of grief.

PM Lee wrote in his letter that he was shocked and saddened by the news of the attacks, which has claimed innocent lives and left many injured.

On behalf of the Singapore Government, he offered his deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the victims and wished the injured a swift recovery.

"Singapore strongly condemns such senseless and callous acts of violence against civilians at places of worship," he wrote.

He said that he is confident that the Indonesian government will be able to deal with the situation decisively, and Singapore stands ready to work with the country to bring those responsible for such reprehensible acts of violence to justice.

He added: "I am confident that the unity and resolve of the Indonesian people will not waver during this difficult time."