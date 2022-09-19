President Halimah meets Malaysia's king in London

SINGAPORE - President Halimah Yacob met Malaysia's king, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, while the both of them were in London for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Madam Halimah wrote of the meeting on her Facebook page on Monday: "We took stock of the warm, longstanding and multifaceted relationship between Singapore and Malaysia, and the excellent bilateral cooperation between both countries."

She posted a picture of herself with the King and added that she looked forward to hosting Sultan Abdullah for a state visit to Singapore next month.

According to Malaysia's palace, the two leaders met at the InterContinental Park Lane Hotel in London for 45 minutes.

The King will be in Singapore for a three-day visit from Oct 25. The visit was initially scheduled to begin on Monday but was postponed because of Sultan Abdullah's visit to London from Sept 16 to 21.

Several leaders and royals from around the world are in London to pay their respects to the Queen and attend a reception at Buckingham Palace - hosted by the new monarch, King Charles III - the day before her funeral.

Madam Halimah and her husband Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth at the Palace of Westminster in London on Sunday.

She is scheduled to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth on Monday.

Queen Elizabeth's death in Scotland last Thursday sparked an outpouring of emotion around the world. She was 96.