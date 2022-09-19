'We couldn't miss this': Thousands camp out for Queen Elizabeth's funeral

LONDON - Thousands of people camped overnight in London to get the best spots for viewing Queen Elizabeth's funeral procession on Monday. The best prepared had tents, sleeping bags, blow up beds and flasks of tea.

Others were sitting or sleeping on the ground in only their jackets. One couple were seen asleep just in their clothes, their arms interlocked for warmth, and, perhaps, for comfort.

Melanie Odey, 60, a teacher, was at the front of the barriers along the Mall outside Buckingham Palace. She had camped overnight in a tent with two daughters and grandchildren after arriving on Sunday afternoon at 4.30pm local time.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be part of history, to pay your respects," she said with a pink scarf wrapped around her head."The atmosphere is so unique. I had to come. It has definitely been worth it," she said, adding that it was the least she could do to honour the late monarch.

"She has always been a big part of my life. She has always been there guiding us. She cared so much about this country."

Odey said people in the queue were friendly and shared stories until about 11pm when some tried to sleep.

People continued to arrive throughout the night arriving by taxi or the extra trains put on to accommodate the crowds.