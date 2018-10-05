Powerful and moving images on show at World Press Photo exhibition

SINGAPORE - Dozens of shrouded bodies of Rohingya refugees are laid out after the boat in which they attempted to flee Myanmar capsized about 8km off Inani Beach, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Of the 100 people on board, 17 survived.

The photo, taken by agency photographer Patrick Brown for Unicef, is one of the past year's most gripping images from around the world and is on display at an exhibition in Singapore from this weekend.

Presented by The Straits Times, the World Press Photo (WPP) Exhibition 2018 features 161 images by 42 photographers who were lauded for their powerful images in the non-profit organisation's annual competition, one of the most prestigious in photojournalism.

"This photo was able to speak about the death of children, which is very difficult, and he found a way to do it," said Jérôme Huffer, photo department head of French news magazine Paris Match, who was a member of the jury which nominated it.

The exhibition at National Museum of Singapore, which is the official venue supporter, was officially launched on Friday (Oct 5) by Straits Times editor Warren Fernandez, who is also editor-in-chief of the English/ Malay/Tamil Media Group of Singapore Press Holdings.

He said: "Photos, visuals, videos are a key part of our products day in and day out in our paper and on our digital platforms, which is why we are happy to present the World Press Photo exhibition - dubbed the 'Oscars' of photojournalism - as we have been doing for the past four years.

"We have run many of these powerful and moving images in our paper and online. So, it is great to have this year's WPP winners on display here."



Speaking about The Straits Times' executive photojournalist Desmond Foo and Indonesia correspondent Wahyudi Soeriaatmadja, who have been reporting on the aftermath of the tsunami in Sulawesi, he said: "When disaster struck, they made plans immediately. They have been living out of tents on a grass field, amid rubble and in the heat, and with dwindling supplies, in order to bring you these images.

"This is what our photojournalists do - they go all out with a mission to bring us gripping, moving, inspiring stories, through their visuals for news and features."

The Singapore leg of the roving exhibition is being presented by The Straits Times for the fourth year.

Guest of honour Chang Hwee Nee, CEO of the National Heritage Board, said the works on display were powerful. "The exhibition draws focus to our common humanity and forces us to confront the issues that resonate through the world today. Regardless of race, language or level of literacy, these photos call out to us to be aware and reflect on what is happening within our global communities and our shared environment."

On average, 50,000 people have visited the exhibition each year here. They join more than four million people who see the exhibition annually as it travels to 100 locations in 45 countries.



In conjunction with this year's exhibition, there will also be a display of 50 recent images by The Straits Times' photojournalists, including the shots of the historic summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore.

In addition, there will be weekly panel discussions and talks by guest photographers as well as Straits Times photojournalists.

Mr Edwin Teoh, head of marketing of Singapore operations at Canon Singapore, said that WPP has set the benchmark for photojournalistic excellence. "World Press Photo is the premier event that tests the mettle of photojournalists worldwide to create defining images that visually illustrate a story and draw the viewer to connect and engage emotionally," he said.

Canon is a worldwide partner of WPP. Other partners of the exhibition are Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung, Nanyang Technological University's Wee Kim Wee School of Communication and Information, Singapore Press Club, Sun Paradise, Weber Shandwick and Orchard Hotel.

The exhibition runs from Oct 6 to 28 at the National Museum of Singapore. It is open daily from 10am to 7pm and admission is free.