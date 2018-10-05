Sulawesi quake and tsunami

Sulawesi quake and tsunami: Residents trying to leave hampered by fuel shortage, crime and air chaos

A man holding a teddy bear in disaster-hit Petobo village in Palu, Central Sulawesi, yesterday. The village was destroyed by mud from a landslide triggered by strong quakes. Hundreds of locals trying to flee Palu were stranded at the airport. There i
Hundreds of locals trying to flee Palu were stranded at the airport. There is a huge backlog of passengers as only smaller commercial planes are allowed to take off for now, after strong tremors caused deep cracks across part of the Palu airport runway.PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
A man holding a teddy bear in disaster-hit Petobo village in Palu, Central Sulawesi, yesterday. The village was destroyed by mud from a landslide triggered by strong quakes. Hundreds of locals trying to flee Palu were stranded at the airport. There i
A man holding a teddy bear in disaster-hit Petobo village in Palu, Central Sulawesi, yesterday. The village was destroyed by mud from a landslide triggered by strong quakes. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
27 min ago
Wahyudi Soeriaatmadja Indonesia Correspondent In Palu (Central Sulawesi)

Residents trying frantically to get out of quake-stricken Palu are finding a host of obstacles in their way.

Last Friday's magnitude 7.4 earthquake and tsunami that struck Central Sulawesi cut power supplies and left people in dire need of fuel and water in Palu, the provincial capital, and Donggala regency.

TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE

Thank you for reading The Straits Times

You have reached one of our Premium stories. To continue reading, get access now or log in if you are a subscriber.

What is Premium?

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 05, 2018, with the headline 'Residents trying to leave hampered by fuel shortage, crime and air chaos'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content