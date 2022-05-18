Potential for friction in the Middle East between China and India: Teo Chee Hean

SINGAPORE - As China and India jostle for influence in the Middle East, this could lead to friction in the region between the two Asian powers, said Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean.

Speaking at the Middle East Institute's (MEI) annual conference on Wednesday (May 18), SM Teo noted the entry of new strategic players in the geopolitical competition in the region.

Both China and India have made moves to partner the Middle East, he said.

China's Belt and Road Initiative has seen it enter into many top-level partnerships with Gulf countries and Iran, and India has begun to look West again to its "near abroad" in the Middle East with its large diaspora in the Gulf, he added.

"Both China and India, as have many other countries in Europe, recognise the importance of engaging the Middle East to secure energy supplies in the face of uncertainties over Russian supplies," said SM Teo.

"As the Asian giants compete in the Middle East, particularly with the recent flare-up in China-India border disputes, the potential for friction in the Middle East between the two Asian powers has grown."

He sketched out three important areas where Asia and the Middle East can work together.

First, instead of picking sides, nations should take principled positions to uphold a rules-based, inclusive, open and connected global order based on international law, mutual respect and mutual benefit.

Second, small countries can come together to help shape the global order.

SM Teo said that these nations can uphold and update the global security architecture and trading system, even if the major powers are unable to reach an agreement.

And third, both Asia and the Middle East can work together to strengthen mutual understanding and people-to-people exchanges.

Given how it is the birthplace of Islam, the Middle East understands religion, and Islam's relationships with other faiths will shape the practice of Islam all over the world.

"We should work together to promote a better understanding of Islam, in particular, its fundamental beliefs and values, around the world," said SM Teo.